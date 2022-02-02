Spider-Man’s Tom Holland says winning Oscar would be ‘icing on the cake’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Holland has said winning an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home would be the “icing on the cake”.

The Hollywood actor stars as Spider-Man alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in the film franchise which smashed box office records in its December opening weekend, making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

Co-host of The One Show Ronan Keating said that Spider-Man has been “rumoured” to be up for Best Picture at the Oscars but the shortlist will be officially announced next week.

Holland said: “For us as creatives, I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Sony and Marvel, the love and support we have had for the film from the fans has been so fantastic, that’s enough for us.

“To see people in the audiences standing on their feet cheering, enjoying the process and the nostalgia of the celebration of three generations of cinema is pretty special to be a part of, so should the Oscars happen it would be the icing on the cake but if not we are all very proud of what we have achieved.”

When asked whether he will return to play the iconic role, Holland said: “I have had such an amazing run as Spider-Man, if it is my time to step down and the next lucky kid is going to step up, I will do so proudly.

“I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve as the character, so if it is time then I will do it with my head held high, but if not, I will play this character forever because I love it.”

The Brit school alumnus, who played the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End early in his career, will next play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.

"Lynne Page is one of the reasons I'm sitting here today."@TomHolland1996 is returning to his Billy Elliot roots! 🩰 So we thought we'd surprise him with a special message from his very first dance teacher! 👏 @lynnepagedance#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/34S3zqtxOw — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 2, 2022

Holland was left shocked on the BBC chat show when he received an unexpected video message from his first dance teacher, Lynne Page.

She said: “I can’t think of anybody more deserving to play Fred Astaire than you.

“Everybody loved Fred, he made the dancing look so easy, but you and I know it’s because of all the hours of practice he put in.

“You have done so many of those hours already with your early Billy training so my advice to you would be close your eyes, trust your feet, dance, soar, and show the world what it takes to make it look that easy.”

Following the message, Holland revealed she was “one of the reasons” he is where he is because she sent him to his first Billy Elliot audition.

The actor also stars alongside Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas in the upcoming adventure film Uncharted, coming to British cinemas on February 11.