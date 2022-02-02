Britney Spears praises kind lawyer who ‘turned my life around’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears praises kind lawyer who ‘turned my life around’

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 10.32pm
Britney Spears praises lawyer who ‘turned my life around’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Britney Spears praises lawyer who ‘turned my life around’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Britney Spears has praised her “kind and respectful” lawyer who “turned my life around” after her conservatorship was terminated last year.

The pop star, 40, had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Toxic singer was freed from the controversial arrangement, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her life and finances for nearly 14 years, in November.

A decisive moment in the conservatorship came in July when the judge allowed Spears to hire her own lawyer after more than a decade of having a court-appointed representative.

Mathew Rosengart, a high-power Hollywood litigator, took over with a bulldog-like approach to the case and Spears’ father Jamie called for the conservatorship’s immediate termination.

On Instagram, Spears shared a picture with Mr Rosengart, captioning it: “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!

“We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always !!!!!!

“Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!”

The decision to end the arrangement closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Spears the keys to her estimated 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate.

