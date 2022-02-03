Zoe Ball’s breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 retains top spot in morning ratings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zoe Ball's breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 retains top spot in morning ratings

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.03am
Zoe Ball hosts the BBC 2 Breakfast Show (Yui Mok/PA)

Zoe Ball’s breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 has retained its place as the most listened to morning programme in the country, figures show.

The early-morning slot pulled in 7.5 million weekly listeners in October to December 2021, up from 7.2 million in July to September, according to audience research body Rajar.

The figures showed the overall trend for most breakfast programmes to be steady quarter-on-quarter for the second half of 2021.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Greg James (Ian West/PA)

Ball has presided over the popular morning slot on the station since Chris Evans bowed out on Christmas Eve 2018 and moved to Virgin Radio to present a rival breakfast show.

Greg James’ breakfast show on Radio 1 also saw an increase in listeners quarter-on-quarter.

His programme, which airs five days a week, rose from 4.3 million to 4.5 million listeners between the third and fourth quarters.

The Today programme on Radio 4, which broadcasts between 6am and 9am, saw a slight decrease – losing 62,000 listeners.

Meanwhile, Radio 5 Live’s breakfast show saw a slight increase, rising from 1.7 million to 1.8 million.

Times Radio, which launched in June 2020 and is owned by News UK, saw a 21% drop in its overall listenership quarter-on-quarter, with its numbers falling from 637,000 to 502,000.

TalkRadio – another News UK venture – saw an increase of 20% from 450,000 to 542,000.

Rajar was suspended in March 2020 after coronavirus restrictions forced face-to-face market research to be halted.

It returned for the third quarter of 2021 with a revised approach that also uses data from radio listening panels, which use both passive and active methods of data collection.

However, the method of collecting data has changed so significantly the latest figures cannot be compared with any previous data, and it is therefore difficult to identify long-term trends.

Chief content officer of the BBC Charlotte Moore said: “I’m delighted that millions of people choose to start their day with our most popular music breakfast shows and their brilliant hosts Greg and Zoe, who continue to entertain and amuse listeners as they go about their morning routines.

“And congratulations to Rick and Rachel whose new Radio 5 Live breakfast show seems to be a hit with audiences.

“These figures show the important role that BBC Radio plays in people’s lives, with 34.5m tuning in to listen live each week to our much-loved stations.

“We also continue to see on-demand listening grow for both our radio programmes and podcasts, as audiences come to BBC Sounds to discover content to listen to whenever they want to.”

Fledgling TV channel GB News launched a radio station in January 2022 and listener figures are expected to appear in future Rajar updates.

