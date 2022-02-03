Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension ‘a learning moment’, says former The View co-host

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension ‘a learning moment’, says former The View co-host

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 2.56am
Whoopi Goldberg during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London (Tom Haines/PA)
Whoopi Goldberg’s former co-host of The View says the presenter’s suspension from the programme should be viewed as “a learning moment”.

Michelle Collins, who was the second of the show’s two Jewish co-hosts before she was fired in 2016, said Goldberg “really appreciates other cultures and really learns about them”.

It comes following a backlash after Goldberg said the Holocaust was not “about race”, after which she was suspended from the show for two weeks by ABC News.

Speaking about the incident on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show, Collins said: “I don’t believe she said it to hurt the Jewish people.

“I think you’re on a live show where things are said and then the headlines that come out of that show are so brutal.

“Things are condensed into seven to 10 words, so you see those words, people don’t take the time to read, and then they lose their s**t.”

She continued: “It was a learning moment, which we don’t have any more because we just cut the cord, we cancel.

“It’s just ‘get rid of this person’, there’s no forgiveness left, it’s very cruel.

“That show is a minefield … I’m not defending what she said. I don’t agree with it (but) I think it’s a learning moment.”

Goldberg made the comments on an episode of The View during a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Pulitzer prize-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus, later apologising for the remarks.

The 22nd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Goldberg made the comments on an episode of The View during a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Pulitzer prize-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus (PA)

Collins said she felt Goldberg’s apology was “sincere” and praised the presenter, describing her as “one of the icons of a generation”.

“When I was on (The View), Whoopi Goldberg was one of the most supportive, nicest, people there to me,” she said.

“I know Whoopi fairly well. I know her family. I adore her. I look up to her.

“She’s literally one of the icons of a generation. Whoopi is not only brilliantly smart, brilliantly talented, hilarious, but very loving and very lovely.

“I know she’s not an anti-Semite. She is someone who actually really appreciates other cultures and really learns about them.”

