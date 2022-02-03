Richard Hammond reveals whether he has watched footage of his 2006 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Hammond reveals whether he has watched footage of his 2006 crash

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 8.48am
Top Gear’s Richard Hammond leaves Leeds General Infirmary after being seriously injured while driving a jet-powered car (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Richard Hammond has said he is now able to watch the footage of the 2006 high-speed crash that left him with serious injuries.

The presenter, 52, crashed a jet-powered dragster called Vampire at nearly 320mph while filming for Top Gear at the former RAF Elvington airbase near York.

Although the incident left him with serious head injuries, he managed to make a full recovery and returned to the show in early 2007.

Hammond recently got back in the reconstructed car as part of a video for the DriveTribe YouTube channel, which he co-founded with Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, he addressed whether he was now able to watch footage of his crash or if he still found it difficult.

He said: “I think I did for a while but not so much now. Not really. I have now – but not a lot, no. It was quite bumpy.”

Hammond described getting back in the car as “genuinely weird”.

He added: “It came about (because) I had the guys from DriveTribe over at my place and we were trying to plan a look ahead to the year.

“And one of them said, ‘You do know that car has now been restored and rebuilt just down the road from where you live?’ And it seemed too good an opportunity, so we rang them.

“It was all a bit of fun until the moment came – and you can see it on the little video on the platform – and I got in and I did go a bit quiet. It was, ‘Oh, hang on’.

“It’s weird. I remember the last time I got into this, but I don’t remember the last time I got out of it. So technically I must still be in it. It was a strange feeling.”

Hammond admitted he had not told his wife, newspaper columnist Mindy, before getting back in the car and “just snuck off and filmed it”.

