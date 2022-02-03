BBC reviews role in ‘classical music ecosystem’ following pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC reviews role in ‘classical music ecosystem’ following pandemic

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 6.41pm
The corporation will undertake a two-month review exploring the state of classical music in the UK and the BBC’s role in it (Ian West/PA)
The corporation will undertake a two-month review exploring the state of classical music in the UK and the BBC’s role in it (Ian West/PA)

The BBC is reviewing its role in the classical music sector following the hard-hitting impact of the pandemic.

The broadcaster, which produces the BBC Proms, the biggest classical music festival in the world, is looking for opportunities to broaden access to the arts for all.

The BBC’s director of factual, arts and classical music Patrick Holland said the effects on the cultural sector are “still being felt” following Covid-19.

He said: “Add a rapidly changing digital landscape, with audiences finding ever new ways to access classical music and there has never been a more important time to understand the BBC’s role in the UK classical music ecosystem.”

To mark its centennial year, the corporation will be undertaking a two-month review exploring the state of classical music in the UK and the BBC’s role in it.

Holland said the review will include “audience and market analysis” exploring ways the BBC can reach people across the UK and “encourage greater diversity and develop new talent”.

He added: “We also hope to identify new opportunities to broaden out access to the BBC’s classical offer, including through digital innovation and additional partnerships.

“We are hugely proud to be one of the most significant players in the classical music industry, forming a vital part of the British cultural landscape and the international scene too.

Last night of the proms 2020
Last Night of the Proms conductor Dalia Stasevska with a reduced orchestra which performed live at the Royal Albert Hall but without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions (Chris Christodoulou/BBC)

“We’ve achieved this by never staying stagnant, always considering how we can best serve our audiences and our partners.

“We want to continue that conversation to ensure the BBC has the biggest impact for audiences; broadening access, education, participation to classical music and opening the doors for the next generation behind the baton.

“This review will help us to do so.”

Holland said he will be working with Rachel Jupp, editorial executive of BBC Content, and Alan Davey, controller of Radio 3, BBC Proms, BBC Orchestras and Choirs, on the report, which will be made public on completion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier