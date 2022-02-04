Nolan sisters pay tribute to aunt following death with skin cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Nolan sisters pay tribute to aunt following death with skin cancer

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 11.58am
The Nolans perform during the Children in Need appeal night (Ian West/PA)
The Nolans perform during the Children in Need appeal night (Ian West/PA)

The Nolan sisters have remembered their aunt as “the glue that held us together” following her death with skin cancer.

The former girl group shared a message on their official Twitter page along with a series of family photos.

It said: “Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years.

“Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents’ generation left.

“Rest In Peace, Auntie.”

Coleen, Maureen, Anne, Linda and Denise all shared the post, which prompted fans to reply with messages of condolence.

Formed in Blackpool in 1974 as The Nolan Sisters, the family singing group scored several international hits including I’m In the Mood for Dancing and Gotta Pull Myself Together.

They have been referred to as “Ireland’s First Family of Music”.

Both Linda, 62, and Anne, 71, have undergone treatment for breast cancer and their other sister, Bernie, died of the same disease in 2013 at the age of 52.

