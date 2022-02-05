Simu Liu feels a ‘nervousness’ when projects with Asian casts are announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Simu Liu feels a ‘nervousness’ when projects with Asian casts are announced

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 1.04am
Simu Liu feels a ‘nervousness’ when projects with Asian casts are announced (James Manning/PA)
Simu Liu feels a ‘nervousness’ when projects with Asian casts are announced (James Manning/PA)

Marvel Comic Universe star Simu Liu says he feels a “nervousness” when projects with Asian casts are announced in case they are not done properly.

The actor said there were “so many things that could have gone wrong” with his film Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and that it was “quite natural to be cynical”.

He made the comments during an interview with award-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose as part of Variety’s Actor On Actor series.

Graham Norton Show – London
Liu sat down with award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana Debose as part of Variety’s Actor On Actor series (Matt Crossick/PA)

“When I learned that (Destin Daniel Cretton) was going to direct Shang-Chi, the feeling that I had was relief,” he said.

“I don’t know if you experience this – I think in my community, we call it ‘rep sweats.’

“Whenever a project is announced with an Asian cast, the feeling that you get at first is not necessarily elation or joy.

“It’s nervousness.

“Are they going to get this right, or is it going to be the other thing? We’ve seen a lot of the other thing, so it’s quite natural to be cynical.

“If you had just looked at those comic books that were written in the 1970s by white people, and you were to say, ‘adapt that into a movie’.

“I think there’s just so many ways that it could have gone wrong.”

DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for her performance in West Side Story, replied: “I understand. Some would say I over-stand.”

Liu stars in Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings alongside Awkwafina, and screen veterans Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier