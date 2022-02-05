Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Helen Mirren says questions over her role as Golda Meir are ‘utterly legitimate’

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.44am
Helen Mirren says questioning over her role as Golda Muir is ‘utterly legitimate’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren says questions over the choice to have her play Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir, are “utterly legitimate”.

The Academy award-winning actress said there was “a discussion to be had” about the suitability of certain actors for certain roles.

The casting for the upcoming biopic, Golda, directed by Guy Nattiv, was criticised by fellow actress Dame Maureen Lipman last month due to the fact that Mirren is not Jewish.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir
The casting for the upcoming biopic, Golda, was criticised due to the fact that Mirren is not Jewish (Jasper Wolf/Assemble publicity/PA)

Mirren, 76, told the Daily Mail the question of her appropriateness for the role had occurred to her too, prior to accepting it.

“It was certainly a question that I had, before I accepted the role. (Meir) is a very important person in Israeli history,” she said.

“I said, ‘Look Guy, I’m not Jewish, and if you want to think about that, and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand’.”

Dame Maureen previously said that the challenge of acting was to become the character you are playing regardless of background

But Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) she added that actors who shared the background of their character should be looked at first.

On the portrayal of Meir specifically she highlighted that “the Jewishness of the character is so integral”.

Responding to Dame Maureen’s criticism, Mirren said: “’I do believe it is a discussion that has to be had – it’s utterly legitimate.”

Maureen Lipman comments
Dame Maureen previously said that the challenge of acting was to become the character you are playing regardless of background (Ian West/PA)

“I very much respect Maureen. And I love her as an actress, absolutely.

“I’d love to bump into her and sit and have a cup of tea and talk about it,’ she added. Dame to dame, I suggest.”

She added: “’My only real fear is if I’m really bad as Golda…in which case, I’ll be toast.”

