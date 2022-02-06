Future of Neighbours in jeopardy as Channel 5 drops soap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Future of Neighbours in jeopardy as Channel 5 drops soap

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 9.38am Updated: February 6 2022, 12.16pm
Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA)
Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA)

The future of Neighbours has been thrown into question after Channel 5 confirmed it will stop airing the Australian soap later this year.

The daytime drama about the residents of Ramsay Street has been shown on UK television for more than 30 years and launched the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.

Channel 5 said dropping the soap will allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

A spokesperson for the channel said: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

“We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

The soap, which launched in 1985, has long been more popular in the UK than in Australia, so the news has thrown the future of the show into doubt.

The longest running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours initially launched on Australia’s Seven network in 1985, but the channel axed it before Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

In Australia it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 after losing its place following the nightly news on the main channel, and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

Donovan, who played Scott Robinson from 1986 to 1989, tweeted: “@neighbours changed the Australian television landscape. It launched many careers over decades including mine.

“Engaged and entertained audiences for generations. Hoping that it will find a new home with another UK broadcaster and continue to provide opportunity and entertainment.”

An email to staff from Fremantle Media executive producer Jason Herbison, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald, said production will stop for an indefinite period because of the lack of a broadcast partner to back it financially.

Neighbours
The soap has featured British guest stars including Amanda Holden (Channel 5/PA)

Staff have been asked to attend a meeting on Monday and filming will continue until June 10.

The email said: “Our audience remains steady and Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5].

“These discussions are ongoing, however there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.

“We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you’ve achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves.”

Neighbours was shown on BBC One until 2008, when it moved to Channel 5.

It has featured a number of British guest stars in recent years, including Amanda Holden, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ryan Thomas and Janet Street-Porter.

