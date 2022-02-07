This Is Going To Hurt’s Adam Kay blasts ‘callous’ Prime Minister over partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
This Is Going To Hurt’s Adam Kay blasts ‘callous’ Prime Minister over partygate

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.02am
Adam Kay (NHS)

This Is Going To Hurt author Adam Kay has blasted the “callous” behaviour of the Prime Minister over the partygate saga.

The former NHS doctor, who has penned bestselling books about his struggles as a junior doctor and time working in hospitals, said he was horrified when reports emerged of lockdown parties in Whitehall.

Boris Johnson has faced calls to resign and seen several key staff members quit over the ongoing saga.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kay told The Big Issue: “The rules were there to protect people. They weren’t rules, they were protections.

“I refuse to believe people would see the damage this virus does – seeing patients on intensive care units, saying goodbye to their relatives for the last time on a f****** iPad – and go straight from that to have cheese and wine.

“It just feels callous. All along, doctors were begging and continue to beg for people to just protect other people.”

Kay said he had been angered when politicians joined in on the clapping for the NHS during lockdowns, adding: “That was the turning point – and they stopped saying ‘the NHS’ and started saying ‘our NHS’.

“It’s not your NHS! You are the only people who aren’t allowed to say ‘our NHS’.

“Only the rest of us can say that, you are the ones f****** it up – so just stay away from the banging of pans and clapping!” he added.

The author warned that things are now worse than ever for the NHS, saying: “I’m not sure I know any doctors who don’t have a Plan B now. Everyone’s thinking, I can’t do this forever. And they can’t.

“The NHS is 110,000 members of staff short at the moment – we can all work out where the problem is. It’s something no amount of soundbites are going to sort.”

