Sheridan Smith says her son has prompted her to ‘step out of my comfort zone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sheridan Smith says her son has prompted her to ‘step out of my comfort zone’

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.02am
Sheridan Smith in joining the judging panel on new talent show Starstruck (Chris Jackson/PA)
Sheridan Smith in joining the judging panel on new talent show Starstruck (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sheridan Smith has revealed the birth of her son inspired her to “step out of my comfort zone” and join the judging panel on new talent show Starstruck.

The TV and stage star will join Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert on the panel for for the new series, hosted by Olly Murs, which sees members of the public transform into their favourite musical performers.

Discussing why she wanted to take part in the show, Smith, who has a one-year-old son, Billy, said: “I guess part of it is having a son, you know I’ve always kind of shied away from talent shows before.

“I think maybe I was scared to step out of my comfort zone which was being an actress.

“It’s about making him proud and if I push myself out of my comfort zone, that’s good.

“I was very flattered to be asked to be honest because they could have had anyone but I’m loving it.”

Smith said she now hopes viewers see a different side to her, adding: “It’s scary because I’m just not used to it. I get really nervous and I think most actors do when it comes to being themselves.

“I hosted another show Pooch Perfect but that was not filmed like this, it was very casual and you’re there all day surrounded by dogs which is my biggest love after my son.

Olivier Awards 2017 – London
Sheridan Smith (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

“It’s very different to being sat on a panel with all that glam and the production. Hopefully I will be the eyes of the public and just say it how I see it.”

Smith described herself as “the easily pleased judge,” adding: “I take my hat off to all of them [the contestants], I’m nervous just sitting in the chair and the stage is epic.

“These are people who are a mechanic by day and Elton John by night, to me it’s mind blowing that they can do that, so I’m in awe of them.

“Their families must be so proud, I’m just on my feet, I’m almost like a proud mum.

“I am so behind them all and I want them to do well, I know what a big thing it is to step out on the stage, in front of the nation as well.

“I guess as the actress, who has played roles like Cilla, I’m looking for more mannerisms and embodying the character, not just sounding alike.

“A lot of people can do caricatures of people whereas I’m kind of more about the little details and that’s kind of my role.”

Starstruck starts on Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier