Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman among Brits tipped for Oscar nods

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Sir Kenneth Branagh are among the British stars tipped for Oscar nominations this week.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the nominees for the awards on Tuesday.

Cumberbatch is widely tipped to land a nomination for his role as a cruel rancher in Jane Campion’s western The Power Of The Dog, but will face competition for the gong from presumptive frontrunner Will Smith for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Andrew Garfield is also a possible contender for recognition for Tick, Tick…Boom! as is Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, is expected to land her second nomination in that category for her role in The Lost Daughter.

She picked up a supporting nod last year for her turn in The Father.

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Other stars likely to land nominations in the best actress category are Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos and Kirsten Stewart for Spencer.

Stewart was widely tipped as a frontrunner for the prize from last year, after she won acclaim for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the film, however her odds have slipped since she missed out on nominations from Bafta and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

Sir Kenneth will be hoping to pick up nominations for his autobiographical film Belfast, about his childhood during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

The film is likely to be recognised in the best picture category, while Sir Kenneth could be in the running for his directing and screenplay, while stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and Dame Judi Dench could also receive recognition.

If Sir Kenneth does land a directing nomination he will face competition from Campion, who is widely thought to be the frontrunner for the gong.

She would be the third woman in history to take home the prize, following Chloe Zhao’s history making victory last year for Nomadland.

The nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27.