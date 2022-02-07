Brit Award-nominated composer confirmed for Jodie Comer’s West End debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brit Award-nominated composer confirmed for Jodie Comer’s West End debut

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 1.00pm
Brit Award-nominated singer Self Esteem has been announced as the composer for Prime Facie, the theatre show in which Jodie Comer will make her West End debut (PA)

Brit Award-nominated singer Self Esteem has been announced as the composer for Prime Facie, the theatre show in which Jodie Comer will make her West End debut.

The singer, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was previously one half of Sheffield-based indie duo Slow Club but went solo in 2017 to pursue a more pop sound.

She is nominated for best new artist at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, alongside Little Simz, Joy Crookes, Griff and Central Cee.

Killing Eve star Comer will play Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person play by Suzie Miller, portraying a brilliant barrister who has progressed from her working class origins to the top of the profession.

However, an unexpected event forces her to “confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge”.

Taylor said on Twitter: “The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!!”

Comer added: “I am such a huge fan of Rebecca and everything she stands for – her voice, her words and her honesty.

“I can’t think of a more perfect person to compose the music for our production.”

Prima Facie is directed by Justin Martin and performances begin at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday April 15 and play a limited nine-week season.

