Carr Holocaust joke ‘deeply disturbing’ but matter for Netflix – Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Carr Holocaust joke ‘deeply disturbing’ but matter for Netflix – Downing Street

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 1.41pm
Jimmy Carr (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jimmy Carr (Matt Crossick/PA)

Downing Street has said Jimmy Carr’s joke about the Holocaust was “deeply disturbing” but it is a matter for Netflix whether the comedian’s show should remain on its streaming service.

Carr, known for his stand-up and hosting roles on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, prompted criticism after a clip from his recent one-hour Netflix special, His Dark Material, was shared widely on social media.

In it, the comedian jokes about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost” before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of Gypsies at the hands of the Nazis as part of the punchline.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Those comments are deeply disturbing and it’s unacceptable to make light of genocide.”

The Government is “toughening measures for social media and streaming platforms who don’t tackle harmful content”.

Asked whether Netflix should pull the show, the spokesman said: “That will be a matter for them. We are clear that mocking the atrocities of the Holocaust is unacceptable.”

The Government was focused on “making sure that streaming services are more accountable”, he added.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously suggested new laws via the Media Bill could hold to account streaming sites for airing jokes such as those made by Carr.

Anti-hate groups such as the not-for-profit organisation Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and The Auschwitz Memorial have condemned the comedian for the joke.

The Traveller Movement, a charity supporting the traveller community in the UK, has also launched a petition calling for Netflix to remove the segment of the programme “which celebrates the Romani genocide”.

It said the joke in question was “truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour”.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 19, 2022
Health Secretary Sajid Javid criticised Jimmy Carr (Henry Nicholls/PA)

On Monday morning, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Times Radio the joke was “horrid”.

He added: “I think we all have a right to react to that, and one of the best ways anyone can react to that is show these platforms what they think about Jimmy Carr by not watching or listening to him, and that will send him a very strong message.”

Carr issued a “trigger warning” to the audience at the beginning of his Netflix special and told viewers it contained “terrible things”.

According to The Mirror, he appeared to address the controversy during a performance at the Whitley Bay Playhouse on Saturday night.

Discussing so-called cancel culture, he told the audience: “The joke that ends my career is already out there.”

Netflix declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier