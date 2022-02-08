Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin says return to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.02am
Alec Baldwin says returning to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin says returning to work is ‘strange’ following Halyna Hutchins shooting (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin says it feels “strange to go back to work” as he begins production in England on his first project since the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor, 63, said he still found it hard to talk about the incident, in a video posted on Instagram.

He is thought to be filming air disaster thriller 97 Minutes close to Alton, Hampshire, after previously posting videos of what appeared to be the town’s high street.

“It’s strange to go back to work,” he said.

“I haven’t worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film.

“We had the accident and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – I even still find that hard to say.

“But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months… it was interesting… I miss my kids.”

97 Minutes is directed by Timo Vuorensola and follows a hijacked aircraft set to fall from the sky in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Baldwin paid tribute to those working in film production, saying: “Movies are always the same, everybody’s young compared to me.

“The crew of movies are hardworking people, they’re on their feet all day in an unheated building I might add.”

He continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the shooting of production member Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The cinematographer was fatally wounded when Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, authorities said.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.

