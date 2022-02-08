Ed Sheeran dedicates Brit Award to his ‘supportive’ wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran dedicates Brit Award to his ‘supportive’ wife

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.02pm
Ed Sheeran attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran dedicated his Brit Award to “supportive” wife Cherry Seaborn, calling her “the best” in his winner’s speech.

The chart-topping singer, 30, was presented with Songwriter Of The Year award at the ceremony at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

Taking to the stage, Sheeran said: “As this is a song writing prize I really would not be here without the fantastic people I get to work with, so thank you to all of them.

“But also, my wife Cherry, who at the drop of a hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs and songs, so thank you so much and you’re the best.”

The songwriter kicked off the Brit Awards with a surprise performance alongside metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Sheeran, who released his fifth studio album titled Equals in October, opened the ceremony performing his hit Bad Habits backed by the Sheffield-formed outfit and dancers wearing punk-inspired outfits.

In a second appearance, Sheeran performed The Joker And The Queen towards the end of the awards ceremony.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, who married Seaborn in 2019, took a break from music to welcome daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran who was born in August last year.

