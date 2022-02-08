Ed Sheeran dedicates Brit Award to his ‘supportive’ wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ed Sheeran dedicated his Brit Award to “supportive” wife Cherry Seaborn, calling her “the best” in his winner’s speech.

The chart-topping singer, 30, was presented with Songwriter Of The Year award at the ceremony at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

Taking to the stage, Sheeran said: “As this is a song writing prize I really would not be here without the fantastic people I get to work with, so thank you to all of them.

two incredible performances and the Songwriter of the Year Award?! a pretty pretty good night for @edsheeran #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ud5ElXcCgO — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

“But also, my wife Cherry, who at the drop of a hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and kind of live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs and songs, so thank you so much and you’re the best.”

The songwriter kicked off the Brit Awards with a surprise performance alongside metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Sheeran, who released his fifth studio album titled Equals in October, opened the ceremony performing his hit Bad Habits backed by the Sheffield-formed outfit and dancers wearing punk-inspired outfits.

In a second appearance, Sheeran performed The Joker And The Queen towards the end of the awards ceremony.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, who married Seaborn in 2019, took a break from music to welcome daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran who was born in August last year.