In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards

The Brit Awards took place in London on Tuesday night, in a ceremony that saw Adele “return home”.

Homegrown stars Little Simz and Dave were among the winners as well as pop sensation Billie Eilish, who won the international artist award for the third consecutive year.

Here are the best pictures from the 2022 Brit Awards:

Brit Award queen Adele was the picture of elegance in a sweeping black velvet gown with a tulle overlay by Armani (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran, who arrived in an electric blue velvet suit, dedicated his Brit Award to his wife Cherry Seaborn (Ian West/PA)

Brit Award-winner and performer Little Simz channelled The Matrix with futuristic sunglasses and a long black coat by Prada (Ian West/PA)

Host Mo Gilligan took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘love of parties’ during the ceremony (Ian West/ PA)

Anne-Marie managed to recover from a tumble during her performance, with some comparing it to a similar fall by Madonna at the Brits in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz brought her mum onstage with her as she received the award for Best New Artist (Ian West/PA)

Maya Jama showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring as she walked the red carpet, though reports remain unconfirmed (Ian West/PA)

Liam Gallagher was accompanied by an elaborate lights show during his performance (Ian West/PA)

Adele cemented her status as queen of the Brits, winning three prizes and dedicating the biggest gong of the night to her son in a tearful speech (Ian West/PA)

KSI was the latest celebrity to try his hand at a returning trend in menswear, a harness, completing his look with popping purple gloves (Ian West/PA)

Sheeran kicked off the ceremony with a surprise performance alongside metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon (Ian West/PA)

Little Simz turned in an eye-catching performance accompanied by colourfully clothed support dancers (Ian West/PA)