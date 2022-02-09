In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.16am
In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
In pictures: The 2022 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

The Brit Awards took place in London on Tuesday night, in a ceremony that saw Adele “return home”.

Homegrown stars Little Simz and Dave were among the winners as well as pop sensation Billie Eilish, who won the international artist award for the third consecutive year.

Here are the best pictures from the 2022 Brit Awards:

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Brit Award queen Adele was the picture of elegance in a sweeping black velvet gown with a tulle overlay by Armani (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Ed Sheeran,  who arrived in an electric blue velvet suit, dedicated his Brit Award to his wife Cherry Seaborn (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Brit Award-winner and performer Little Simz channelled The Matrix with futuristic sunglasses and a long black coat by Prada (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Host Mo Gilligan took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘love of parties’ during the ceremony (Ian West/ PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Anne-Marie managed to recover from a tumble during her performance, with some comparing it to a similar fall by Madonna at the Brits in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Little Simz brought her mum onstage with her as she received the award for Best New Artist (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Maya Jama showcased what appeared to be an engagement ring as she walked the red carpet, though reports remain unconfirmed (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Liam Gallagher was accompanied by an elaborate lights show during his performance (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Adele cemented her status as queen of the Brits, winning three prizes and dedicating the biggest gong of the night to her son in a tearful speech (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
KSI was the latest celebrity to try his hand at a returning trend in menswear, a harness, completing his look with popping purple gloves (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Sheeran kicked off the ceremony with a surprise performance alongside metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon (Ian West/PA)
The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Little Simz turned in an eye-catching performance accompanied by colourfully clothed support dancers (Ian West/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier