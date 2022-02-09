Zach Braff pays tribute to ‘best friend’ Chris Huvane following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zach Braff pays tribute to ‘best friend’ Chris Huvane following his death

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 3.49am
Zach Braff pays tribute to ‘best friend’ Chris Huvane following his death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Zach Braff has paid tribute to his “manager and best friend” Chris Huvane following his death.

The former Scrubs actor said he had “tried and tried to help” Huvane who had battled “severe depression” for years.

Huvane reportedly died by suicide at the age of 47.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Braff said he felt “the lowest I have felt in some time”.

“I tried and tried to help him,” he said, captioning a picture of Huvane.

“Each time I thought my pep-talk or idea for a new regimen might make a difference.

“He was so beloved in this town, so many others did the same. I promise you, you could not have met a better man.

“Those of us left behind can’t help but think of what else we could have done. What if I’d moved in with him? What if I’d said this or that?”

“My mom (a psychologist) said something that brings tears to my eyes even as I type this.

“She said ‘Those he left behind have to to suffer, but Chris’ suffering is finally over.’

He added: “Please post suicide hotline numbers and resources in your country below.

“Please be kind in the comments. This is the lowest I have felt in some time. I love you Chris. The suffering is over.”

Management 360, for whom Huvane worked, also paid tribute to their “fiercely loyal” friend and colleague.

“This weekend, we lost Chris Huvane. He was a trusted colleague and an incredible manager, but most importantly, he was our dear friend,” the company posted.

“Chris led by example, with kindness and an open heart. He was fiercely loyal to and protective of his community.

“He had a remarkable ability to make people feel like they belonged. He had an infectious laugh.

“Management 360 and the people inside its walls will never be the same without him, but will do our best to honour his spirit and legacy.”

Huvane reportedly worked with other high profile clients including the late Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie.

