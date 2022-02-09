Ed Sheeran reveals release date for new collaboration with Taylor Swift

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his “good friend” Taylor Swift will feature on the new version of his song The Joker And The Queen.

The chart-topping singer, 30, announced the news by sharing a teaser clip of the pair harmonising on the track, which is due to be released on Friday.

The pop stars have previously collaborated together on a number of songs including Everything Has Changed, End Game and Run.

The Joker And The Queen was first released in October alongside Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Equals.

The album went on to top the charts, and two of its tracks, Shivers and Bad Habits, took the number one spot in the singles chart.

Sheeran also took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

During his acceptance speech, he dedicated the gong to his “supportive” wife Cherry Seaborn, calling her “the best”.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter married Ms Seaborn in 2019 and later took a break from music to welcome his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, who was born in August 2020.

He kicked off the Brit Awards show on Tuesday evening by performing his hit Bad Habits alongside surprising guests, metal rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

In a second appearance, Sheeran performed The Joker And The Queen towards the end of the awards ceremony.

He shared a video clip of the performance to his Instagram and wrote: “Thanks @brits for having me last night.

“I can’t wait for you to hear the new version of The Joker And The Queen with @taylorswift on Friday x.”

Pop superstar Swift also continued her success last year by releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which both reached the top spot in the UK albums chart.

They are part of the six-album catalogue she is re-recording in a bid to regain ownership of her music after the master recordings were sold.