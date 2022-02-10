Waterstones unveil shortlist for Children’s Book Prize 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Waterstones unveil shortlist for Children’s Book Prize 2022

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 12.03am
Waterstones has unveiled its shortlist for Children’s Book Prize (Mike Egerton/PA)
Waterstones has unveiled its shortlist for Children's Book Prize (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stories exploring home, belonging and community are among the titles shortlisted for this year’s Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

In total, 18 books are nominated across three categories for younger readers, older readers and illustrated books.

Among the six books vying for the younger readers prize is Kelly Yang’s Front Desk. Inspired by the author’s own childhood, it follows the story of Mia and her motel-based Chinese immigrant family.

Also featured in the younger readers’ section is Bumble And Snug And The Angry Pirates by Mark Bradley, the first comic book to make the shortlist, which teaches lessons about friendship and controlling your anger.

In the older readers’ category, Angeline Boulley’s thriller, Firekeeper’s Daughter, tells the story of a young Native American woman who faces difficult questions about community, corruption, and identity.

Meanwhile, in the category for the illustrated prize, Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate celebrates love and inclusion as a grandad tells his granddaughter about the travel adventures he used to have with Gramps.

Each category winner will take a prize of £2,000 while one of the three will also be named Children’s Book of the Year and receive a further £3,000.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones Head of Children’s, said this year’s shortlist has been chosen to “inspire readers” in an increasingly uncertain world.

She said: “Offering varied perspectives on themes of belonging and identity, the shortlisted books invite young readers to find comfort in familiar communities, discover engaging new worlds, or adventure to the unknown, all whilst being guided by unique, life-changing and relatable characters.”

Last year, A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll shot to the top of the bestseller charts after being announced as Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner.

The 2022 winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 31.

