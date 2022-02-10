Snoop Dogg acquires music label Death Row Records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Snoop Dogg acquires music label Death Row Records

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 2.58am
Snoop Dogg acquires label that helped launch his career, Death Row Records (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Snoop Dogg acquires label that helped launch his career, Death Row Records (Chris O’Meara/AP

Snoop Dogg has acquired Death Row Records, the label that launched his career.

The US rapper, famous for his laid-back persona, said the moment was “extremely meaningful” and he looked forward to building the label’s “next chapter”.

It comes days before Snoop is due to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show in Los Angeles, alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The Graham Norton Show – London
The US rapper, famous for his laid-back persona, said the moment was ‘extremely meaningful’ and he looked forward to building the label’s ‘next chapter’ (Ian West/PA)

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, was born in Long Beach, California, and shot to fame following the release of his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

The album, released on the Death Row Records label, featured singles including Gin & Juice, Murder Was The Case and Doggy Dogg World.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” the rapper said in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.

“This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.

“I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

He later posted an image on his own Instagram with the caption “Bacc on Death Row”.

Before his career success, a teenage Snoop spent time in prison for a drug offence before one of his early mixtapes impressed NWA co-founder Dre, who invited him to an audition.

Doggystyle’s release catapulted him to mainstream fame, selling millions of copies around the world and he released his second – Tha Doggfather – in 1996.

Eminem at Wembley Stadium – London
Snoop Dogg is due to perform alongside rapper Eminem at the Super Bowl LVI (Jeremy Deputat/PA)

But the rapper became embroiled in a row with Death Row Records about the terms of his contract and the alleged withholding of royalty payments and he left the label in 1998.

Despite this, the next decade brought more triumphs for Snoop with the success of albums Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss, Tha Blue Carpet Treatment and Ego Trippin’.

Further albums include Bible Of Love, I Wanna Thank Me, and From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites.

