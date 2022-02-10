Dr Ranj Singh issues warning after being mugged following Brit Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dr Ranj Singh issues warning after being mugged following Brit Awards

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 11.26am
Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA)
Ranj Singh (Rick Findler/PA)

Dr Ranj Singh has issued a warning to his followers after being mugged following a Brit Awards afterparty.

The TV doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, was robbed while walking to a taxi in London’s Soho on Tuesday night.

Writing on Twitter, he admitted feeling “angry” about the incident because the man had approached him as if he needed help.

He wrote: “I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine.”

Dr Ranj also shared a note with his followers in which he offered further details and a warning.

He said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could have been so much worse.

“I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe.”

He concluded his message by adding: “Look out for each other peeps.”

Ahead of the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, Dr Ranj had shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo on his outfit, an Alexander McQueen suit, and his wristwatch.

He wrote: “OMG! I’m SO EXCITED because tonight I get to go to THE BRIT AWARDS!! I’ve never been before and have always watched from home and had massive FOMO!”

Dr Ranj regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning as a resident doctor and starred on Strictly in 2018 paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, where he was the sixth contestant eliminated.

