Dr Ranj Singh issues warning after being mugged following Brit Awards

Dr Ranj Singh has issued a warning to his followers after being mugged following a Brit Awards afterparty.

The TV doctor and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, was robbed while walking to a taxi in London’s Soho on Tuesday night.

Writing on Twitter, he admitted feeling “angry” about the incident because the man had approached him as if he needed help.

Be careful out there peeps x pic.twitter.com/P76YEycpFS — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) February 9, 2022

He wrote: “I feel like I got taken advantage of because I thought he was genuine.”

Dr Ranj also shared a note with his followers in which he offered further details and a warning.

He said: “I had the BEST night last night. Sadly, on my way home from Soho when I was walking to get a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so quickly and luckily I wasn’t hurt at all (the git stole my watch though), but it could have been so much worse.

“I foolishly chased after him, but he got away. I now know that’s not a good idea as sometimes these people will lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and a little bit embarrassed, but after speaking to some friends I thought it might just serve as a reminder: please be careful when coming home at night – even in spaces you think are safe.”

OMG! I’m giddy with excitement because I get to go to the @BRITs tonight!!! I’ve never been before and always have FOMO watching everyone from home! Thank you @Clogau @_ImperialEvents for being so lovely and having me! And I get to wear my fave @McQueen suit… 🥰 pic.twitter.com/r3hV8FBU1X — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) February 8, 2022

He concluded his message by adding: “Look out for each other peeps.”

Ahead of the Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, Dr Ranj had shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo on his outfit, an Alexander McQueen suit, and his wristwatch.

He wrote: “OMG! I’m SO EXCITED because tonight I get to go to THE BRIT AWARDS!! I’ve never been before and have always watched from home and had massive FOMO!”

Dr Ranj regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning as a resident doctor and starred on Strictly in 2018 paired with professional dancer Janette Manrara, where he was the sixth contestant eliminated.