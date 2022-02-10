House of Lords committee to launch inquiry into funding of BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

House of Lords committee to launch inquiry into funding of BBC

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 1.17pm
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

Questions on how the BBC should be funded and how the corporation should adapt to evolving consumer habits and needs will be explored in a new inquiry by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had previously announced that the BBC licence fee would be frozen for the next two years and said she wanted to find a new funding model for the broadcaster after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

BBC bosses have warned that the licence fee freeze will leave them with an annual £285 million shortfall by 2027-28.

BBC iPlayer stock
The TV licence will be frozen for two years (Philip Toscano/PA)

The committee’s inquiry will address issues including how new technologies and consumer habits will change the broadcasting landscape and what is the purpose of a national broadcaster.

It will explore what principles and priorities should inform the choice of the funding model, and how any alternative models would affect what the BBC can provide.

The inquiry will also look at how the BBC should change to prepare for the longer term future, as well as what is needed from the Government to inform its BBC funding plans.

Baroness Stowell of Beeston, chair of the committee, said: “The broadcasting landscape is shifting rapidly, with intense competition, rising production costs and changing viewing habits.

“Developments in technology have led to increasing choice for people about what they watch, how and when.

“Our inquiry will look at this changing media landscape and examine how the BBC should be funded in the future to deliver what is needed from a national public service broadcaster.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier