New David Bowie mural unveiled to mark 50th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new David Bowie mural has been unveiled in south London to mark 50 years since the late artist delivered a memorable performance in the area.

Back in 1972, the influential singer-songwriter debuted his Ziggy Stardust persona during a show at the Toby Jug pub in Tolworth as part of the tour for his album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars.

The new painting, which depicts Bowie as his famous alter ego, has been created in the underpass of the Tolworth Roundabout in south London to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his show.

The mural in the underpass of the Tolworth Roundabout in south London (James Manning/PA)

The mural depicts the singer with vibrant red hair in a red-and-green-striped outfit with the classic golden circle emblazoned on his forehead.

The artwork was reportedly created by the artistic team of WeareSkyhigh.

To celebrate the anniversary and launch the mural, many activities were organised for fans of Bowie, including a silent disco held at Waterloo station which was also attended by students from Kingston University.

Bowie fans enjoyed a silent disco at Waterloo station (James Manning/PA)

The fans were then transported to the mural via a train filled with musicians playing renditions of the singer’s music catalogue.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

On January 8, on what would have been his 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds announced that the singer was to be immortalised once again in a new waxwork.

Bowie fans being transported to the new mural (James Manning/PA)

It will be the London tourist attraction’s second model of Bowie, with the first unveiled in 1983 during the height of his Let’s Dance period.

Many other celebrations took place in the run-up to what would have been his 75th birthday, including a pop-up shop that launched in October at 14 Heddon Street in London, which is pictured on the front of Bowie’s 1972 Ziggy Stardust album.

A sister shop was also opened in Bowie’s adopted home town of New York, at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.