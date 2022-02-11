Ambika Mod: Character of Shruti in BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt is important

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ambika Mod: Character of Shruti in BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt is important

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 7.08am Updated: February 11 2022, 8.44am
Ambika Mod and Ben Whishaw (PA)
Ambika Mod and Ben Whishaw (PA)

The star of new BBC medical comedy series This Is Going To Hurt says her character is “complex, well written” and important for on-screen diversity.

Ambika Mod, who appears alongside Ben Whishaw in the series, said such parts for south Asian women are “rare”.

The newcomer plays junior trainee doctor Shruti in the show, which is based on the book of the same name by Adam Kay.

“As soon as I read the script I thought ‘this is mine, no-one else can do it. No-one else should do it’.” she told the PA news agency.

“That’s a very special, unique feeling that you don’t get with a lot of things you audition for.

“To see a character like Shruti is really rare.

“She’s so complex, she’s so well written, she exists in and of her own right and she has an amazing arc.

“You just don’t get young south Asian women written like that.

“When you’re auditioning you see a lot of the same tropes again and again, so not only was Shruti as a character really refreshing to play but I also think she’s important.

“It’s who she represents in terms of her job, her age group, her ethnic minority, her class – she’s a working-class character.

“But at the same time she is just one person, she can’t possibly represent every person who comes under those umbrellas.

“I just tried to make her experience as authentic and real as possible.”

Mod, 26, said she and Bafta-winner Whishaw had been given a “crash course” in how to perform certain medical operations, including a caesarean section, with three on-set medical advisers to make sure “no corners were cut”.

“It was so when we filmed the operation scenes it looked as real as possible,” she said.

This Is Going To Hurt – BBC One
Ambika Mod appears alongside Ben Whishaw (PA)

“The prosthetics, all the layers that would actually be in the human body, were exactly the same. We had to cut through the layer exactly the same.”

She added: “I could definitely do a caesarean now if I needed to, definitely…”

Asked about working with Wishaw, who voices the animated version of Paddington Bear, she said: “It was great, although unfortunately he didn’t have the body of Paddington Bear.

“That was really devastating.

She continued: “We all know Ben is one of the greatest actors of his generation but he’s also so beautiful and kind and modest and approachable and humble and really took me under his wing.

“He made me a better actor.”

This Is Going To Hurt airs at 9pm on Tuesdays on BBC One and episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

