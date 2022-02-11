Simon Cowell misses Britain’s Got Talent auditions after positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Cowell misses Britain’s Got Talent auditions after positive Covid test

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 9.48am
Simon Cowell missed the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent because he is self-isolating with Covid (James Manning/PA)

Simon Cowell has missed Britain’s Got Talent auditions after testing positive for coronavirus.

The music mogul was absent from filming on the ITV show on Thursday while he was self-isolating.

A spokesperson for Cowell said: “Simon was unable to attend filming yesterday as he was isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.”

It comes shortly after the TV judge, 62, took a tumble over his electric bike’s handlebars, while not wearing a helmet, during a ride near his home in west London.

Simon Cowell with fiancee Lauren Silverman as shows the broken arm he suffered in a bicycle crash (James Manning/PA)

He has since been photographed with his arm in a yellow cast covered in doodles by his son, Eric, whom he shares with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman.

He told ITV News: ” “It was actually quite boring. I was just cycling, not paying any attention, it was raining and I went round a corner and the wheels just went under me – and then I knocked myself out.

“Luckily there were some people around who stopped the traffic.”

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

Filming on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent kicked off last month, with Cowell and fellow judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon all returning.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

