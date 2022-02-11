Rylan Clark to miss BBC radio show after hospital visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rylan Clark to miss BBC radio show after hospital visit

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 1.10pm
Rylan Clark (PA)
Rylan Clark (PA)

Rylan Clark will miss his Saturday radio show after being admitted to hospital with a mystery illness.

The presenter, 33, posted a message on Instagram in which he told his 1.5 million followers he was “slowly on the mend” after returning home.

He also shared a photo showing him sat on a hospital bed with a drip inserted into his arm.

Clark usually presents a three-hour show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday afternoons, featuring guests and music. He did not confirm who will be replacing him.

He said on Instagram: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend.

“Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Friends from the worlds of TV and radio sent messages of support.

Ruth Langsford said: “Speedy recovery son….sending lots of love.”

Absolutely Fabulous The Movie After Party – London
Rylan Clark and former partner Dan Neal (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa Feltz added: “Sweetheart wishing you a speedy recovery. Would you like some of my homemade chicken soup sent over.”

Clark has hosted programmes including Strictly Come Dancing’s spinoff show It Takes Two since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012.

He announced in July that he and his former partner Dan Neal were both “prioritising” their mental health following their separation after six years of marriage.

