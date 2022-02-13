The Masked Singer series finale sees drop in viewing figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Masked Singer series finale sees drop in viewing figures

By Press Association
February 13 2022, 11.48am
Panda on The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
Panda on The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)

The series final of The Masked Singer secured an average of 6.3 million viewers, marking a drop on last year, according to ITV.

Saturday night’s episode saw pop star Natalie Imbruglia revealed as Panda and crowned winner of the third series of the surreal guessing game.

Welsh classical singer Charlotte Church as Mushroom was runner-up and Westlife star Markus Feehily claimed third after performing as Robobunny.

The episode marked a drop in viewing figures compared with the 2021 finale, which saw an average of 8.6 million viewers tune in – although viewing figures were generally higher during the first two national lockdowns.

The series two finale had itself been up by 2.2 million viewers on the final of the first series.

Saturday’s finale also secured a 38% audience share, making it the highest rating show of the night, according to ITV.

The episode had a peak of 7.8 million viewers.

The Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who have to guess their true identity.

Regular panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were joined by special guest singer Joss Stone, who won the second series performing as Sausage.

Following the reveal, Imbruglia shared a video on Instagram of her watching the pre-recorded finale with friends and laughing with delight at the panel’s reaction to her being unmasked.

She captioned the post: “So there you have it… I am Panda! Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!!”

The panel had failed to guess her identity, with their incorrect guesses including Jennifer Hudson, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Lea Michele from Glee, and even adventurer Bear Grylls.

