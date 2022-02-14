Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 3.24am
Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer (Yui Mok/PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in Marvel Super Bowl trailer (Yui Mok/PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch grapples with the multiverse in a new trailer for his latest Marvel outing, which debuted during the Super Bowl.

The Oscar-nominated actor will reprise his role of the superhero wizard for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which is due to hit cinemas on May 6.

The trailer also featured Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, as well as appearing to tease involvement from Patrick Stewart.

The film will see Strange struggle to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Showcasing new footage, the latest trailer features mind bending CGI sequences which see the fabric of reality torn and a tumbling, screaming Strange himself sliced momentarily into cubes.

In other scenes he is flanked by robotic silver guards, while a voiceover promises that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished”.

“Every night I dream the same dream … and then the nightmare begins,” Strange is heard to say.

“I did what I had to do to protect our world.”

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event – London
Cumberbatch is joined by Benedict Wong, as well as Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen (pictured) (Matt Crossick/PA)

Cumberbatch is joined by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen,  who will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams.

The trailer also appeared to tease an appearance by superhero franchise veteran Patrick Stewart, who plays Charles Xavier in the X-men series, whose distinctive voice can be heard.

Other major upcoming blockbusters trailed during the Super Bowl included The Adam Project, Ambulance and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The dinosaur epic, due for release in UK cinemas on June 10, sees former franchise stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

