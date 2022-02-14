Natalie Imbruglia reveals ‘best gift’ about The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Natalie Imbruglia reveals ‘best gift’ about The Masked Singer

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 3.23pm
Natalie Imbruglia revealed that she lost confidence in herself during a period of writer’s block before creating her latest album (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Natalie Imbruglia revealed that she lost confidence in herself during a period of writer’s block before creating her latest album (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Masked Singer champion Natalie Imbruglia has revealed there were times where she felt “I just can’t do this, I’m not good at this,” during a period of writer’s block before creating her new album and winning the hit ITV show.

Imbruglia, who was disguised as Panda, was crowned the winner of the third series of the show on Saturday evening.

“Whatever job you’re in, whatever field you work in, I don’t think any amount of success means you’re never going to get insecure,” the 47-year-old said.

Imbruglia was disguised as Panda
Natalie Imbruglia was unmasked as Panda after winning The Masked Singer on Saturday (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)

However, Imbruglia said much of conquering her confidence issues and choosing to take part in The Masked Singer came from getting older and becoming a parent.

She said: “I don’t know that I would have done this in the midst of my songwriter’s block but I think I just created this amazing album, I was feeling in a really good place and I’m a mum, so I think the idea of dressing up in a costume is more appealing when you’re a mum.”

Imbruglia described regaining her confidence as “the best gift”.

Speaking about taking on the role of Panda for the duration of The Masked Singer, she revealed the difficulties that come with wearing such an elaborate costume while performing.

“I thought this is going to be brilliant, no hair makeup, I’m going to be all relaxed, until I put the costume on and tried to sing,” she said.

She added: “It’s really hard to sing in tune, it’s really hard to breathe! Oh my gosh! So you just do not count on the fact that all those physical challenges are going to make it really, you know, you think it’s going to be easier.”

After the big reveal, Imbruglia said that Davina McCall, a judge on the show and friend of Imbruglia’s, had sent her messages to express her shock.

“Davina was DM’ing me going, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe it!’ She said, ‘I don’t think it’s sunk into that you’ve just won an eight week competition!’ And it’s true, I wasn’t expecting to win and I was convinced that mushroom had won it. So I was just as gobsmacked, but she was really funny.”

Imbruglia also spoke about how her previous acting experience helped her to maintain her disguise over the course of the singing competition.

She said: “I actually viewed it as an acting job. I stayed in an American accent from the time I’d get into the car all the way to the studio. I just absolutely loved it.”

Imbruglia starred in Australian soap Neighbours for two years between 1992 and 1994.

In response to the news that Neighbours will be axed by production partner Channel 5 after more than three decades on air, she said: “We’ve grown up with Neighbours and I think it should go on forever. I mean, this is just a travesty. So wherever the petition is, I’ll sign it, I’m on board.”

Within a week of the announcement, a petition set up by a fan to save the show had amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

When asked whether she would ever return to Ramsay Street, she said: “I’d consider it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier