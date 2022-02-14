Tom Daley begins gruelling four-day challenge for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Daley begins gruelling four-day challenge for Comic Relief

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.10pm Updated: February 14 2022, 5.44pm
Tom Daley set off from the Aquatics Centre on the first leg of his homecoming journey for Comic Relief (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)
Tom Daley has set off on a homecoming challenge that will see him tackle a gruelling four-day journey from London to Plymouth by foot, water, boat and bike, to raise money for Comic Relief.

Daley, 27, embarked on the first leg of his journey at 7am on Monday, when he left the Aquatics Centre in Stratford for a six-mile row to Tower Pier.

The Aquatics Centre is a place close to Daley’s heart, as it is not only where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012 but also where his father’s ashes are placed at the foot of the diving board.

Tom Daley and his diving partner Matty Lee
Daley’s diving partner Matty Lee waved his teammate off from the Aquatics Centre in Stratford early this morning (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA).

The Olympic gold medallist faced wind and rain during this morning’s row and at one point lost his nerve and capsized into the freezing Thames.

Daley said: “The rowing is the most technical part. I’ve found the rowing particularly difficult, and I did fall in quite soon after starting out on the Thames.

“I was looking out at the Thames and thought it looked horrible: the waves were going wild, and the winds were blowing. If I’m honest, I didn’t know if I was going to make it to Tower Bridge, but I did my best.”

Comic Relief 2022
Olympic diver Tom Daley and TV presenter Davina McCall at the start line for Tom’s bike ride from the Tower of London during his Comic Relief challenge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Comic Relief challenge veteran Davina McCall and Daley’s diving partner Matty Lee, with whom he won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, were both present to wave him off on his challenge.

McCall, 54, said: “Watching Tom this morning has made me relive my Comic Relief challenge – it has brought back so many memories. I remember the excitement and trepidation and how being out on the road, or water, is never like it is in your training.”

After completing the six-mile row, Daley now faces a 60-mile cycle from London’s Tower Bridge to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading.

Lee, 23, asked the British public to get behind his diving partner, saying: “I wish Tom the best of luck and I’m so proud of the amazing challenge he’s undertaking and hope the great British public get behind him and offer their support in the same way they did with us in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

Daley’s challenging journey will be documented for a special BBC One and iPlayer documentary airing in March, ahead of the return of Comic Relief’s Red Nose day on March 18.

