Teenage singer Connor Fyfe ‘feels class’ after being added to TRNSMT line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Teenage singer Connor Fyfe ‘feels class’ after being added to TRNSMT line-up

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 5.58pm Updated: February 14 2022, 6.00pm
More artists have been added to the line-up for this summers TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
More artists have been added to the line-up for this summers TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

A teenage singer-songwriter has told how being added to the line-up for this year’s TRNSMT festival “feels class”.

Connor Fyfe, 15, said he had been “buzzin” to attend the three-day event in Glasgow after headliners such as Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Strokes and Nile Rodgers and Chic were announced.

The teenager, who supported The Snuts on their recent tour, will be the youngest artist on the bill and will play to the crowd from the River Stage on Sunday, July 10.

He said: “I was buzzin’ to go this year to see the rest of the line-up, but to be asked to play is mental, man. It feels class and I’m ready for it.”

He spoke out after organisers of the event, which gets underway on Friday, July 8, announced more performers for the line-up, which now includes Saint PHNX, Baby Strange, Rianne Downey, The Reytons and Stone.

Perthshire band, Parliamo, have also been added to the bill for the festival, which will be held on Glasgow Green, along with alternative indie duo, Dead Pony.

Dead Pony said: “Festival season is our absolute favourite time of the year. We all love the sunshine, having a few drinks and playing to crowds who are equally as excited to be there as we are.

“What makes it better though is playing at a festival in your own city and being able to see your friends and family in the crowd. It’s so special to share that experience. All of us cannot wait for TRNSMT 2022.”

Meanwhile, Jack Dailly of Parliamo, said: “To play Scotland’s biggest festival is a dream come true for Parliamo, we can’t wait to lay our tunes to a wider audience of music fans from Scotland and further afield that will hopefully jump right on board the wagon of madness that is Parliamo.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us and we’ll be going full throttle for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]