Industry boss warns of ‘perfect storm’ heading for UK festival season in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Industry boss warns of ‘perfect storm’ heading for UK festival season in 2022

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.03am
Industry boss warns of ‘perfect storm’ heading for UK festival season in 2022 (AIF/PA)
Industry boss warns of ‘perfect storm’ heading for UK festival season in 2022 (AIF/PA)

The UK’s 2022 festival season may be hit by a “perfect storm” of supply chain crises, workforce shortages and impacts from Brexit, an industry boss has warned.

Paul Reed, chief executive of the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), said despite best efforts it would not be back to “business as usual” this summer.

Speaking during the AIF’s Festival Congress 2022, Mr Reed said serious challenges still faced the live industry.

“The cultural and well-being benefits of festivals cannot be measured,” he said.

Reading Festival 2021
Paul Reed said the industry is facing a ‘perfect storm’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We know they are profound, and the absence of festivals has been felt keenly by artists, the wider supply chain and of course audiences.

He added that as well as the loss of skilled workforce the industry was facing a 20-30% increase in costs across the board and a Government-backed insurance scheme that was “not fit for purpose”.

“We are facing a perfect storm in many ways,” he said.

“We may be emerging from the shadow of the pandemic in the UK, but this year will not be a case of ‘back to business as usual’ without critical support for festival organisers.”

Reading Festival 2015
Speaking during the AIF’s Festival Congress 2022, Mr Reed said serious challenges still faced the live industry (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Mr Reed called for continued VAT relief on festival tickets beyond the end of March in order to alleviate pressures as well as some form of Government-backed loan scheme for suppliers to encourage investment in the festival supply chain.

He also urged the Government to reconsider removing tax incentives to use certain biofuels, stating that this should be kept at the current rate to encourage use of greener fuels at festivals.

“AIF fought hard to represent the needs of independent festival operators during the course of the pandemic and made sure your voices were heard in the corridors of power,” he said.

“We will continue to do so during what is still a very challenging time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]