Dame Vera Lynn thanksgiving service announced

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 12.43pm
A thanksgiving service for Dame Vera Lynn will be held at Westminster Abbey in March (Decca Records/PA)
A thanksgiving service to celebrate the life and work of Dame Vera Lynn will be held at Westminster Abbey next month.

Dame Vera captured the hearts of the nation during the Second World War with her uplifting musical performances and recordings.

She subsequently became known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, giving performances to troops as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Vera Lynn died at the age of 103 in 2020 (Decca/PA)

The service, which will be held on March 21, will celebrate Dame Vera’s career as a singer and entertainer, spanning more than 90 years.

Dame Vera died in June 2020 at the age of 103.

Her most popular songs captured the spirit of Britain during wartime and included We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs Of Dover and A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square.

The star’s successful career continued long after the war, with her cover of the song My Son, My Son reaching number one on the UK single charts in 1954.

In 2009, at the age of 92, Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to top the UK’s album chart with We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn.

Dame Vera also became heavily involved with charity work later in her life. In particular, she campaigned for the Burma Star Association – a British veterans’ association for ex-servicemen and women who served in the Burma Campaign during the Second World War.

She was made a Dame in 1975 and a Companion of Honour in 2016.

The thanksgiving service will last for an hour. Tickets are free but booking is required.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Dame Vera Lynn will be held at Westminster Abbey on March 21 2022.

