Afrobeats singer Davido donates £444,000 to Nigerian orphanages

Afrobeats singer Davido has donated £444,000 to hundreds of orphanages across Nigeria.

The artist released documents detailing the names of all 292 organisations after setting up a special committee to help disburse the money.

A total of 250 million Nigerian Naira (£443,900) was split among the orphanages, with Davido making a personal donation of 50 million Naira (£88,700).

The artist, real name David Adeleke, had pledged to make the donation in November of last year.

In a press statement, he thanked the “high calibre and principled people” who helped with the venture.

“I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete,” he said.

“So far the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

“In the spirit of transparency I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has made this possible, the committee of high caliber and principled people who dedicated their time to ensuring this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends and other well-wishers.

“Thank you for your continuous support and love. Always remember, we rise by lifting others.”

Davido is an award-winning Afrobeats artist who topped US charts with his breakout hit Fall.

His accolades include MTV European music awards and the Best African Act at the 2017 MOBO awards.

In 2019 he became the first African artist to sell out the O2 London, where he was introduced onstage by Idris Elba.