New studios will ‘create ambitious music programming’, says BBC boss

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 3.51pm
A rendering image of the planned BBC music studios (Flanagan Lawrence/BBC/PA)
A rendering image of the planned BBC music studios (Flanagan Lawrence/BBC/PA)

The director-general of the BBC has said the corporation’s new music studios will allow it to “reach audiences in new ways and to create ambitious music programming”.

Tim Davie visited the site of the project on Wednesday, which is due to open in Stratford East Bank, London, in 2025.

The venue will host music sessions for the broadcaster including Radio 1 Live Lounge performances, BBC Proms’ rehearsals, Radio 3 concerts, and gigs from the BBC pop music stations with public audiences in attendance.

A rendering image of the planned new BBC music studios (Flanagan Lawrence/BBC/PA)

Mr Davie said: “In the anniversary year of the BBC, I am hugely excited by the potential of the BBC Music Studios to allow us to reach audiences in new ways and to create ambitious music programming that audiences everywhere will enjoy.

“We’ve been working with local schools on music education and careers sessions and my desire is that not only will big stars be broadcasting from our studios but that we’ll have inspired local talent to work with the BBC on their own doorstep.”

The purpose-built studios will be a hub for the BBC’s professional chamber choir, its symphony orchestra and chorus groups and rock and pop music sessions.

It will also host the BBC’s music education and outreach programmes, as well as housing one of the largest sheet music collections in the world.

RTS Cambridge Convention
BBC Director-General Tim Davie visited the site on Wednesday (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

The venue will consist of three music studios with control rooms for recording, mixing, mastering and broadcast and two radio studios, an edit suite and a visualisation gallery.

Studio One will be able to fit an orchestra and an audience of up to 300 people or a pop band with an audience of up to 800.

The BBC has said the building will be “more sustainable and efficient to run” while producing “world-class broadcast sound and offering creative partnership opportunities and links to the local community”.

The corporation has also released rendering images which showcase what it plans the interior of the new music studios will look like.

Rendering images showcase what the BBC plans the interior of the new music studios will look like (Flanagan Lawrence/BBC/PA)

The broadcaster added that it intends to embed the studios in the local community through a programme of music education, outreach events and participation in apprenticeships.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of London Legacy Development Corporation, added: “This is an amazing project with huge potential. Stratford will see world-class musicians with global appeal performing and recording for the BBC as part of these new inspiring and innovative studios.

“And local schools and communities are already benefiting from music education programmes as well career development, training and job opportunities.”

Moving the BBC music studios from Maida Vale to Stratford East Bank is also part of a wider partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum, Sadler’s Wells, University College London and London College of Fashion to create the capital’s newest creative quarter in Stratford East Bank.

