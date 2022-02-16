Reality TV star Stephen Bear admits breaching bail conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Reality TV star Stephen Bear admits breaching bail conditions

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 8.27pm
Stephen Bear appeared in court on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Stephen Bear appeared in court on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been arrested for breaching bail conditions in relation to a trial he faces after being accused of sharing sexual images.

The 32-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted breaching bail conditions after being arrested by police in the morning.


He admitted breaching bail conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He has been bailed to appear at court in December.

Bear is to stand trial after denying two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism in July last year.

The alleged offences relating to the trial are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

About his recent arrest, Essex Police said in a statement: “Stephen Bear, 32, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 16 February where he admitted breaching bail conditions.

“He has been bailed to appear at court in December.”

