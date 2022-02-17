Comic Relief challenge harder than 20 years of training, says Olympian Tom Daley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comic Relief challenge harder than 20 years of training, says Olympian Tom Daley

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.24am Updated: February 17 2022, 12.54pm
Olympic diver Tom Daley (Victoria Jones/PA)
Olympic diver Tom Daley (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tom Daley has said his gruelling four-day Comic Relief challenge has been “the hardest thing I have ever done”.

It is the final day of his Hell Of A Homecoming mission, which has seen him rowing, swimming, cycling and running from London to his home town of Plymouth, in Devon.

During the Red Nose Day challenge, Daley has visited places that have played an important role in his life and career.

On Thursday, the Olympic diver set off on his final 30-mile run from Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park, where he got married to film director Dustin Black five years ago.

During the live BBC Breakfast broadcast, gold-medallist Daley said he had “only ever run 18 miles in training”.

Speaking about his final run, the 27-year-old said: “This is going to be the toughest test on my body because this is going to be the highest impact that I am going to have to deal with, and again it is very hilly.

“Right now it looks like it’s clear but I think the winds are going to be picking up, this is the hardest thing I have ever done.

“I trained for the Olympics, I trained for all of those 20 years that I have been in diving, this is the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my life, physically, it has just been one thing to the next to the next and the accumulative impact that it has had, I look and feel awful.

Comic Relief 2022
Tom Daley rides through Winchester on the second day of his Comic Relief challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I feel like I have been out all night but without any of the fun and I just feel absolutely drained, but one more day and I’m just waiting to see my family on the finish line.”

Daley set off on his homecoming tour on Monday, when he left the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford for a six-mile row to Tower Pier, before a 60-mile cycle to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading, Berkshire.

On day two he completed a 1,600-metre open-water swim before starting a 63-mile cycle to Southampton.

Daley braved heavy rain and wind during a 130-mile cycle from Southampton on Wednesday, climbing more than 3,000ft to raise funds for Comic Relief.

Speaking about the challenge so far, Daley said: “I am honestly exhausted. These last three days I have put my body through things that I never thought I would be able to do.

“I feel physically drained, mentally drained and I spent 15 and a half hours on a bike yesterday, up some of the craziest hills in the wind and the weather.

Comic Relief 2022
Tom Daley and TV presenter Davina McCall at the start line for Tom’s bike ride from the Tower of London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I can’t tell you how hard it was to cycle into those headwinds all the way here.

“The hardest moment was honestly last night coming into Bovey Castle, the hills were so bad, the wind was bad and I got to a point where my legs just gave way and I fell off, I couldn’t move.

“I was trying to push the thing forward and then I started wobbling and then before I knew it I was on the ground, but I had to get back on the bike to get here.

“Today is the last day, it’s the home stretch, and raising money for Comic Relief is super important because it’s going to help so many people across the country, so if people can donate it will mean the world.”

On Thursday, crowds gathered and a choir sang outside Bovey Castle as they waved him off on the final stretch of his money-raising mission.

