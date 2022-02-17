The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to return for fifth and final season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hit series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will return for a fifth and final season, Amazon Prime Video has announced.

The Emmy-winning series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel, a housewife in 1950s New York City who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

The fourth season of the comedy, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is also responsible for Gilmore Girls, airs on February 18.

Amazon Prime Video has said that production for the fifth season is currently under way in New York City.

Brosnahan, who plays the title character, described beginning to shoot the final series as “bittersweet” but said it was going to be “a hell of a final chapter”.

The actress, 31, shared an image to Instagram of her script and a Marvelous Mrs Maisel biscuit and wrote: “A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet.

“The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo.

“Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned.”

Brosnahan’s performance as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel has earned her a host of awards including an Emmy for best actress in a comedy series, two Golden Globe Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The series has won 20 Emmy Awards with 54 nominations for its first three seasons, including an Outstanding Comedy Series gong.

The stars featuring alongside Brosnahan include Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.

The show is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season.

“I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Season Four of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will air on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, with two new episodes every Friday for four weeks.