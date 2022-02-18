Zazie Beetz says race is ‘really not discussed’ in Europe compared with the US

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zazie Beetz says the topic of race is “really not discussed” in Europe compared with the US.

The actress said there were “definitely cultural differences” across the pond and between the experiences of Black Americans and their English counterparts.

Beetz stars in films including The Harder They Fall and Joker and is known for her role as Van in Donald Glover’s comedy drama series Atlanta.

Season three of the FX show, which also stars Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, was filmed mostly in Europe, which German-American actress Beetz said she found “very interesting.”

“I think it was quite special but there are definitely cultural differences,” she said.

“I hadn’t spent much time in London and…there is a difference between Black American experience and Black English experience (and) the culture and history around that.

“I think race is talked about less in Europe and it’s very interesting how in the US we discuss this topic and how it’s really not discussed in Europe as a whole.

“I feel like in 2020 these conversations started bubbling up so it’s interesting for me and, I’m sure for all of us, to be comparing our US experience with the European one.”

Beetz is known for her role as Van in Donald Glover’s comedy drama series Atlanta (Ian West/PA)

Atlanta follows college dropout Earn’s attempts to manage the rap career of his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” (Henry), while trying to redeem himself in the eyes of ex-girlfriend Van (Beetz).

Glover said that he wanted the third series to “be about white people” and that research had been required.

“We had to really think not like us which was really cool because it gave you a really interesting perspective on a lot of things,” he said.