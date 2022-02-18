Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 4.14am
Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’ (Ian West/PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s All Too Well ‘has nothing to do with me’ (Ian West/PA)

Jake Gyllenhaal says that Taylor Swift’s re-released song All Too Well “has nothing to do with me”.

The actor, who briefly dated the pop mega-star, said lyrics in the song that many have interpreted to be about him are about Swift’s relationship with her fans.

But he said it was important for artists to take responsibility for “unruly” fans and “not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”

46th Gracie Awards
A new version of the popular 2012 hit All Too Well featured on Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s version), which was released in November last year (PA Media)

A new 10 minute-version of the popular 2012 hit All Too Well featured on Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s version), which was released in November last year.

The track and accompanying music video was reported to have been based on the doomed relationship and sent fans into a frenzy, with abuse directed at Gyllenhaal online.

Speaking to Esquire Magazine about the aftermath of the song’s release, he said: “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans.

“It is her expression.

“Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

But he added: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) was part of Swift’s campaign to regain ownership of her music.

The pop titan embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

In 2018 she signed with Universal Music in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

Gyllenhaal is due to star in upcoming blockbuster Ambulance, alongside Eiza Gonzalez and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which is due for release later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier