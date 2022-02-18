Call The Midwife’s Georgie Glen teases ‘shocking’ series finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call The Midwife’s Georgie Glen teases ‘shocking’ series finale

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.23pm
The penultimate episode of Call The Midwife ended on a train crash cliffhanger (Nealstreet Productions/Olly Courtney/PA)
Call The Midwife’s Georgie Glen has said she is “terrified” of spoiling the series finale after the penultimate episode ended on a train crash cliffhanger.

The Scottish actress, 65, said she was “shocked” by the twist which saw some of the BBC One show’s main characters caught up in the potentially deadly incident.

Sister Julienne and Dr Turner, played by Jenny Agutter and Stephen McGann, were thrown from their seats as their train appeared to derail.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Glen said: “To be honest, when I saw the episode myself I was shocked and I knew it was coming, so I think the way it just evolved and happened at the end of the episode was shocking.

The Writers Guild Awards 2019 – London
Stephen McGann’s character was one of those involved in the crash (Ian West/PA)

“You just didn’t see it was about to happen.”

She told host Christine Lampard: “I am terrified I say anything that gives anything away.

“I have had the riot act read to me, that I have got to be terribly careful what I say.

“But obviously that drama will continue to unfold throughout the final episode.”

Glen, who made her first appearance in Call The Midwife in 2018, also offered a hint at the events that will unfold in the finale.

She said: “It has repercussions throughout because everyone has to put their fears to one side, roll up their sleeves, get on, leave their personal worries aside.

“And also Sister Hilda, played by the lovely Fenella Woolgar, is dealing with a delivery over at the maternity home and knows nothing about it – and of course, that is the lady who is the wife of the train driver.”

The Call The Midwife series finale airs on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One.

