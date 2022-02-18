National Theatre show among those cancelled due to Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National Theatre show among those cancelled due to Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 4.13pm Updated: February 18 2022, 5.07pm
The National Theatre has cancelled its performance of Wuthering Heights (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The National Theatre has cancelled its performance of Wuthering Heights as Storm Eunice brings disruption to the live sector.

Shows by comedian Joe Lycett and immersive production company Secret Cinema planned for Friday night have also been scrapped at short notice.

It comes as swathes of the population have been urged to stay at home due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation.

The National Theatre on London’s South Bank said it was “sorry to announce” its stage adaptation of the 1847 novel by Emily Bronte would not take place on Friday.

“We’re so sorry for the inconvenience and plan to resume performances on 19 Feb,” the theatre tweeted.

Stand-up comic and presenter Lycett said he was “trapped in London” and unable to travel to Birmingham for his show at the Midlands Arts Centre.

He added on Twitter: “The new date is 1st March and they should be in touch with ticket holders soon. Stay safe everyone!”

Secret Cinema said it had cancelled its Bridgerton-inspired show, which had been due to take place at a “stunning indoor ballroom in Wembley” on Friday night.

“Due to severe weather conditions and following the Government advice to stay at home, we have to cancel tonight’s show of #secretbridgertonball to ensure the safety of our customers and staff,” a statement said.

Colchester Fringe has also cancelled its Friday evening production of Horse Country at The Headgate Theatre as the storm meant it was “too dangerous and unpredictable” for audiences, staff and volunteers.

The PA news agency understands that the Warner Bros production of Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet, is still shooting in Oxford although the situation is being monitored closely.

Theatre workers union Bectu called for film and TV productions to ensure the safety of their staff while poor weather conditions continued.

A statement said: “With the onset of Storm Eunice, productions should be taking account of the ‘risk to life’ warnings in some parts of the country.

“Health and safety at work is paramount and should always be a priority, and production companies should not expect workers to shoot on location in such treacherous circumstances.”

