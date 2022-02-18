Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bond girl ‘narrowly avoids’ toppled tree as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 6.19pm
Valerie Leon avoided being crushed by a falling tree near her home in the borough of Hounslow (PA)
Valerie Leon avoided being crushed by a falling tree near her home in the borough of Hounslow (PA)

Ex-Bond girl Valerie Leon has spoken of her “shocking” experience after narrowly avoiding a falling tree brought down by Storm Eunice’s winds.

The English actress, 78, is best known for her roles in six films of the Carry On series as well as Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, alongside Sir Roger Moore and Sir Sean Connery.

Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, which has swept across the country today leaving severe damage in its wake.

Leon said it was an “extraordinary” sight as an uprooted tree crushed a car only 20 feet from where she had been outside her home in the London borough of Hounslow.

“It was like a horror movie,” she told the PA news agency.

Everything or Nothing screening – London
Leon is best known for her roles starring alongside Roger Moore and Sean Connery in the James Bond films (Ian West/PA)

“I was worried about the trees because they’re all waving around all over the place, (so) I decided to move my car.

“It was after I got out and I saw a load of people up the street – there was a crowd… and that’s when I wandered up and saw this other tree – with huge, huge roots.”

Leon took to Twitter to share a photo of the toppled tree which had decimated the bonnet of a blue Tesla.

“I narrowly avoided a terrible accident just now when this tree was blown down close to my home,” the star wrote to more than 8,000 followers.

“I feel so sorry for the owner of this wrecked car. What a shock.”

Leon’s agent likened the sight to a scene from 1971 horror film Blood From The Mummy’s Tomb, in which she had a starring role.

“In the film, she is this Egyptian queen who comes back from the dead to wreak revenge,” Barry Langford said.

“The finale is very like this storm – everything starts flying around and buildings collapse.

“I said to her, ‘my God, it’s like we’re in a scene from Blood From The Mummy’s Tomb’ – like being part of a disaster film,” the 62-year-old added.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Storm Eunice has torn across the country, causing severe damage to buildings including London’s O2 arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Leon said the weather is something “no one really expects” in London.

“I know they did get the red alert for London, but it’s been extraordinary.

“Thank God there was nobody in the car… it was shocking,” she added.

