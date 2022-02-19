Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.06am
Dawn French tries to trick Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dawn French has attempted to trick Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum into marrying her daughter.

The comedian asked the US actor if the pandemic had made him feel “more spontaneous” before springing the question on him.

Tatum appeared virtually on The Graham Norton Show, and discussed his directorial debut Dog and the return of his Magic Mike franchise.

French, also a guest on the show, joked: “Hello Tanning Chatum, I’m Dawn French, you wouldn’t know me – I’m from the 80s and I’m a goer.

Graham Norton Show – London
“After these last couple of years that we’ve had where we’ve all been locked up and it’s been so dim and grim, do you feel like you should take more risks and maybe be a bit more spontaneous and just say yes to things in life without even really thinking about it?

“Like if I asked you something now would you say ‘yes Dawn I will’?”

Tatum, laughing, replied: “I feel like I’m walking into something here but you know what, yes Dawn I will.”

French continued: “Well I have to tell you then Tanning Chatum that you just agreed to marry my daughter.

“You’re my son in law now.”

Graham Norton Show – London
The comedian asked the US actor if the pandemic had made him feel ‘more spontaneous’ before springing the question on him (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking about the third instalment of the hit stripper-based films Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Tatum said his goal had been to make “the Super Bowl of stripper movies”.

“I wanted to just leave it all out there…just do it all so there doesn’t ever need to be another stripper movie ever again,” he said.

The 41-year-old actor will reprise his role as stripper Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the forthcoming movie.

The original 2012 racy comedy-drama, which features muscular men performing steamy dance routines, was hugely popular and inspired the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015 and live stage show adaptations across the world.

