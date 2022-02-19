O2 arena closed for at least the weekend after Storm Eunice shreds roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
O2 arena closed for at least the weekend after Storm Eunice shreds roof

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 11.22am Updated: February 19 2022, 11.44am
Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.
Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice.

London’s O2 arena remains closed this weekend after parts of its roof were ripped off by Storm Eunice.

In footage shared on social media the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs the storm on Friday.

Upcoming gigs scheduled include rapper Dave on Monday and Tuesday, and UB40 on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, The O2 said it would remain closed this weekend.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2”, the statement said.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

The venue’s website said Friday’s postponed show by Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon in the Indigo At The O2 performance space had been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds
The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There have been no updates yet as to whether Dave’s shows in the main arena will go ahead.

Dave posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday that his Birmingham show that evening would go ahead, adding: “I never wanna let the people down, trying to make the best call we can so be safe and I’ll see you tonight. As of now ALL shows are going ahead as planned.”

The O2 has the second highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK, surpassed only by the Manchester Arena.

It was originally built as the Millennium Dome, and used to house an exhibition celebrating the turn of the new millennium.

The O2 has been contacted for comment.

