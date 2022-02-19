Rapper Dave’s O2 arena concerts postponed after Storm Eunice damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rapper Dave’s upcoming O2 arena concerts have been postponed after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

In footage shared on social media, the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs during the storm on Friday.

Dave with the Brit Award for Best British Album (Ian West/PA)

Dave’s gigs were supposed to take place on Monday and Tuesday of next week, but will now take place on an as yet unconfirmed date in the future.

The O2 has said that all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

In a statement provided by The O2, Dave said he will be “back with a plan” by the end of Monday.

The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Devastating news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen due to what the storm did to the roof of the venue,” he said.

“We are doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as humanly possible. Right now we do not know when The O2 arena will be open again for events but they’ve told us it shouldn’t be too long.

“We await information from the venue. I’ll be back with a plan as soon as I have it. By the end of Monday I hope.”

The O2 has yet to confirm when it will be able to open again.

In a post on Twitter, The O2 said it would remain closed this weekend.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2,” the statement said.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

The venue’s website said Friday’s postponed show by Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon in the Indigo At The O2 performance space had been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The O2 has the second highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK, surpassed only by the Manchester Arena.

It was originally built as the Millennium Dome, and used to house an exhibition celebrating the turn of the new millennium.

The O2 has been contacted for comment.