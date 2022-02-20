Dame Mary Beard given acting lessons by celebrity stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dame Mary Beard given acting lessons by celebrity stars

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.42am
Dame Mary Beard was given acting lessons by celebrity stars (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Professor Dame Mary Beard was taught to cry on demand by Dame Emma Thompson and how to “act power” with Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh.

The 67-year-old broadcaster and historian has explored the deeply-ingrained nature of female stereotyping for her upcoming BBC Two series Inside Culture.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Sophie Raworth, Dame Mary said there are very few templates to mirror if you want to be a powerful woman, “except to be a man”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Emma Thompson taught Dame Mary Beard how to cry on demand (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking about her star-studded guests on the new series, Dame Mary said: “One of the people we talk to is Edwina Currie and she is extremely funny because she says she was in parliament when it was first televised.

“She said there was a lightbulb moment, all these men who would look exactly the same dressed in their grey suits and the few women that there were, she said we could stand out, we could put red and pink on.

“We also have a great lesson with Adjoa Andoh, who was Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, saying ‘look, this is how you act power’.”

Dame Mary also explored the idea of women crying where star Thompson gave her an acting lesson.

“She tries to teach me how to be an actor and how to cry on demand.

Adjoa Andoh
Adjoa Andoh gave Mary Beard a “great lesson” in acting (Zak Hussein/PA)

“I have to say, I am completely hopeless, I failed the audition abysmally.

“She’s brilliant at it,” Dame Mary added.

For the series, the Cambridge historian spoke to women who have reached the highest level of politics including the former prime minster of Australia Julia Gillard.

Talking about how the style of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Dame Mary added: “It says, ‘I am Thatcher’.

“If you look through the photos of Liz Truss, all power to her if that’s what she wants to do, but it is very definitely trying to pick out a version of female power that worked and try to make it work for her.

“Thatcher was partly very, very male, and she did lower her voice, but she was quite clever because she retained little signifiers of being female like the handbag, which became a symbol of female power in Thatcher’s hands.”

The new series of Inside Culture with Mary Beard starts on BBC Two on Friday.

