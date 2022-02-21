Nuclear submarine play wins Sam Heughan’s first creative contest for students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nuclear submarine play wins Sam Heughan’s first creative contest for students

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.02am
Sam Heughan has created the award (Robert McFadzean/PA)
A play about three officers on a nuclear submarine has won a new award created by Outlander star Sam Heughan for students at his former drama school.

Write Start: The Sam Heughan Creative Commission was designed as an annual award to inspire collaboration across music, drama, dance, production, film and education at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), which celebrates its 175th anniversary this year.

John Black, a second-year BA Filmmaking student, has won the contest with his entry, Bucket Of Sunshine, a stage play about three naval officers in a Vanguard-class submarine, that questions the moral and ethical dilemmas of nuclear weapons.

Mr Black, writer and producer of the play, will receive a £5,000 bursary and mentoring from Heughan and industry experts to develop the work, which is due to be staged this summer.

He is collaborating with fellow second-year film student Sophia Ralston, who will direct the play, and set designer Rachael Orr, a third-year Production Arts and Design student.

Heughan said he was impressed with the standard of entries from across the institution.

He said: “Magic can happen when artists join forces to share ideas – it sparks inspiration and an outpouring of creativity. That’s the whole ethos of Write Start – to see the potential in new ways of working, to take chances and for everyone to bring their own unique talents to the table.

“A spirit of collaboration runs through the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, a place where people from all backgrounds, with a shared passion, come together under the same roof.

“Congratulations to all the entrants who impressed with their imagination and originality. Special mention goes to our first Write Start winner, John Black, together with Sophia Ralston and Rachael Orr, who delivered a clear, professional and intriguing pitch.

“Bucket Of Sunshine encapsulates the goals of Write Start as it offers opportunities to collaborate across the disciplines at RCS. It’s also topical and the visuals are terrific with light and sound playing a major factor.

“I can see this play being an immersive and intense audience experience and it has great potential to be both a stage play and a film in the future.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
Sam Heughan, pictured with Caitriona Balfe, stars in Outlander (Ian West/PA)

The action in the play starts after Britain has been destroyed by a nuclear attack and is about the crew on the Vanguard-class submarine, which carries the UK’s nuclear deterrent, deciding whether they should retaliate or retreat.

Mr Black said: “Winning is a shock but we’re all really excited to get working on it and we can’t thank Sam Heughan and the Write Start team enough for giving us the opportunity.

“Because Bucket of Sunshine is a theatrical piece and I’m a filmmaker, I brought in Sophia Ralston, who’s also on the filmmaking course but she’s done a lot of directing in the past.

“I also brought in my good friend Rachael Orr, who I’ve known for quite some time, who is a brilliant set and costume designer.”

Runner-up Meghan de Chastelain, who is studying on the MFA (Directing) Classical and Contemporary Text programme, will receive £1,000 to progress her work A Cocktailer’s Guide To Surviving A Pandemic, a one-woman show “using cocktails to make hard stories easier to swallow”.

The launch of Write Start in October 2021 came after the announcement last July of Heughan’s commitment to a new 10-year drama scholarship at RCS.

Heughan, who graduated from the BA Acting degree course in 2003, is personally funding three annual scholarships for undergraduate students in the School of Drama, Dance, Production and Film.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of RCS – which is located in Glasgow, thanked Heughan for “his vision and his generosity” in establishing the prize.

